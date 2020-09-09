Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Geekbench and AoTS scores leak

Due to the limited range of metrics shared by Nvidia last week, during the consumer Ampere launch and subsequent publicity, people are looking for further clues as to how the various SKUs will perform. As the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is going to be the first of the RTX 30 series to become available (Thurs, 17th Sept), it makes sense that benchmark scores are starting to leak for this upcoming flagship.

Twitter PC hardware leakster RoGame has been particularly productive on the RTX 3080 benchmarks front. He has shared a number of benchmark results in recent days / hours with some useful comparisons against the likes of the RTX 2080 Ti, and the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Geekbench 4 OpenCL

Most recently, RoGame has shared Geekbench 4 OpenCL scores for the RTX 3080. He linked to three results that are viewable in the Geekbench browser, with OpenCL scores of between 464k and 470k. Giving some perspective to these scores, the Turing GPU based RTX 2080 Ti Geekbench OpenCL performance bracket is from 340k to 370k. At the other end of the comparisons, the RTX 2070 could only muster a range of 250k to 260k in this test.

Ashes of the Singularity

Similarly RoGame unearthed RTX 3080 AoTS scores in the game's online benchmark result database. AoTS is a DirectX 12 benchmark that has fallen out of favour with users and reviewers but RoGame has gathered some comparisons from colleagues.

In the 'Crazy' 4K quality preset the RTX 3080 managed 88.3fps in AoTS. This compares against an overclocked MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 2080 Ti at 80.29fps, an Asus Dual 2080 Ti with water cooler at 81.55fps, and a 'stock' RTX 2080 Ti which achieved 69.99fps. Meanwhile the Amd Radeon RX 5700 Xt scored 45.5fps in the same 'Crazy' 4K tests.

Tum Apisak also had some RTX 3080 AoTS scores to share, and I have embedded his comparison table above.

RTX 30 family photo

A photo showing the GeForce RTX 3080, 3080, and 3070 side by side has emerged on social media. We have seen these products separately but it is good to see them all together like this to get an impression of how sizable the RTX 3090 is, for example. VideoCardz put together a trio of simple size-based bullet points, as follows:

RTX 3090: 13.8 cm (W) x 31.3 cm (L), 3-slot

RTX 3080; 11.cm (W) x 28.5 cm (L), 2-slot

RTX 3070: 11.2 cm (W) x 24.2 cm (L), 2-slot

All the Nvidia FE cards feature the new 12-pin connector. It will be interesting to see of the GeForce RTX 3060 can continue the downsizing trend - will there be compact single-fan models? I haven't seen any reliable looking leaks of RTX 3060 details as yet.