Purported Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 benchmarks video released

A video which appears to show an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 undergoing synthetic and live gaming benchmarks has been leaked. The video originally appeared on Chinese language TecLab Bilibili but was then removed. However, it has resurfaced on YouTube for your viewing delight.

The 15 minute video starts with a recap of the official GeForce RTX 30 series tech specs, hosted by a dog/bear/human. From 6 minutes 40 onwards we are presented with the test system specs and then the sys-info, synthetic benchmarking, and AAA game benchmarking commences.

The presentation and results appear to be genuine with games runs, for example, displaying live frame rates plus other system stats (from the MSI Afterburner overlay), as well as other charts/overlays and post-run analysis dependent on the software under scrutiny.

Starting with the synthetic benchmarks, one of the video commenters kindly summed up the results as follows, with the benchmark scores compared to scores achieved with the previous gen RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 Super:

Firestrike - 200fps+, 31919 score, 25% faster than 2080Ti, 43% faster than the 2080S

Firestrike Extreme - 1440p, 20101 score, 24% faster than 2080Ti , 45% faster than 2080S

Firestrike Ultra - 2160p, 11049 score, 36% faster than 2080Ti, 64% faster than 2080S

Timespy - 1440p, DX12, 17428 score, 28% faster than 2080Ti, 49% faster than 2080S

Timespy Extreme - 4K DX12, 8548 score, 38% faster than 2080Ti, 59% faster than 2080S

Port Royal - 1440p, 11455 score, 45% faster than 2080Ti, 64% faster than 2080S

A decent set of AAA games was also run on the purported RTX 3080 system and yielded the following RTX 2080 Super comparisons:

Farcry 5 - 4K, GPU maxed at 99% (throttling), 5GB Video Memory used, 62% faster than 2080S

Borderlands 3 - 4K, DX12, GPU maxed at 100% (throttling), 7.4GB Video Memory used, 56% faster than 2080S

Horizon Zero Dawn - 4K, GPU maxed at 99% (throttling), 9.9G Video Memory used, 76FPS average

Assasins Creed Odyssey - 4K, GPU at 97%, 7GB Video mem, 67fps average, 48% faster than 2080S

Forza Horizon 4 - 4K, 143fps, GPU at 97%, 48% faster than 2080S

Lastly the TecLab Bilibili folks checked the impact of turning DLSS on/off in a trio of games, with the following results:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 4K, DLSS ON GPU @ 99% with 99fps, DLSS OFF GPU @ 99% with 113fps, 7GB video memory used

Control - 4K, DLSS ON GPU @ 99% with 101fps, DLLS OFF GPU @ 99% with 59fps, 7.5GB video memory used

Death Stranding - 4K, DLSS ON GPU @ 99% with 170fps, DLLS OFF GPU @ 99% with 123fps, 5.1GB video memory used

For its testing, the source said that it used GeForce driver v456.16, which it asserts is the 'press driver' that has been made available. Throughout testing the total power consumption of the system was approx 500W.

These results must of course be taken with a dose of salt. Having said that, the results are roughly in line with expectations. Yesterday, we reported upon leaked benchmark results of a purported GeForce RTX 3080 in Geekbench and AoTS, which are worth a look.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 will become available starting 17th September, a week today, for $699 (£649).