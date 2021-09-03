vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Qnap TS-451D2 and Quake Remastered

by Parm Mann on 3 September 2021, 16:01

Tags: Qnap, Fractal Design, Iiyama, be-quiet

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeq3g

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Qnap TS-451D2

Working from home with the occasional trip to the office has become common practise for a growing number of people, and balancing between the two ...

Quake Remastered (PC)

I remember enjoying Quake when I originally played it, which was a couple of years after its release. But having tried to replay it several ...

The Forgotten City (PC)

Time-loop games are a growing sub-genre. Games like the Outer Wilds, The Sexy Brutale and 12 Minutes all play with the concept of exploring a ...

Fractal Design Lumen S28 RGB

Fractal Design is doing good things in the chassis arena, and its power supplies tick a lot of the right boxes, but when it comes ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win a monitor in the iiyama Faster than Thought Giveaway

Our iiyama Kick Ass Curved Giveaway is already underway - click here if you've yet to enter - but just because we can, we're giving ...


Competition closing date: 20 September 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win one of three be quiet! upgrade bundles

HEXUS has partnered with German PC hardware specialist be quiet! to give you the chance to win a high-quality upgrade bundle. Ideal for sprucing up ...


Competition closing date: 13 September 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win a monitor in the iiyama Kick Ass Curved Giveaway

In partnership with the fine folk at iiyama, we're giving all our UK readers the opportunity to bag a curved gaming monitor! Today's goodie bag ...


Competition closing date: 6 September 2021, 09:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!