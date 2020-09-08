Gigabyte unveils Aorus FI25F SuperSpeed IPS gaming monitor

Gigabyte has launched the Aorus FI25F SuperSpeed IPS gaming monitor. According to the firm this is a notable product as it uses proprietary SuperSpeed IPS technology to achieve a 0.4ms (MPRT) response time with a 240Hz refresh rate. It says that previously gamers had to compromise on image quality by opting for a TN panel monitor for the best response and refresh rate combinations, but the new Aorus FI25F breaks the mould and is "ideal for FPS gamers" to upgrade to.

On the official product pages, Gigabyte heralds the Aorus FI25F as the "world's first tactical monitor," whatever that might mean. However, that isn't even true in the world of Gigabyte Aorus products, as HEXUS reported on the Aorus CV27Q Tactical Gaming Monitor this time last year… With that out of the way, let's have a look at the key tech specs of the Aorus FI25F:

Panel: 24.5-inch SuperSpeed IPS with non-glare coating

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD)

Max brightness; 400 nits

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Viewing angles: 1‎78°(H)/178°(V)

Colour: 8 bit HDR ready panel

Response time: 0.4ms MPRT

Max refresh rate: 240Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium support

Ports: HDMI 2.0 x2, DP1.2, (USB in) USB 3.0 x2, headphone, and mic

Stand: tilt -5°~+21°, swivel -20°~+20°, pivot and 1‎30mm height adjustable, with 100x100mm VESA mounting option

Built-in power board (no bulky adapter)

RGB lighting to the rear with Gigabyte RGB fusion software sync

Other features worth mentioning are that this monitor has passed VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 standards. Monitor settings can be adjusted using Gigabyte's OSD SideKick software instead of the OSD menus. As you might expect there are various game specific features, such as gaming modes, as well as Aim Stabiliser, Black Equaliser, GameAssist, plus Active Noise Cancelling. More standard settings like Low Blue Light, and Flicker Free modes are present too.

Gigabyte doesn't reveal pricing or availability in any of its linked communications. A Chinese retailer listing (Taobao) indicates a price point of about £450.