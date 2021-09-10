vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Huawei MateView and Qnap TS-451D2

by Parm Mann on 10 September 2021, 16:01

Huawei MateView

Taller PC displays are starting to hit their stride and it's about time as the shift away from ubiquitous 16:9 is long overdue. When it ...

Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 360

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to all-in-one liquid CPU coolers. Although many are sourced from a select handful of ODMs, the end products ...

Qnap TS-451D2

Working from home with the occasional trip to the office has become common practise for a growing number of people, and balancing between the two ...

The Forgotten City (PC)

Time-loop games are a growing sub-genre. Games like the Outer Wilds, The Sexy Brutale and 12 Minutes all play with the concept of exploring a ...


COMPETITION: Win a monitor in the iiyama Faster than Thought Giveaway

Our iiyama Kick Ass Curved Giveaway is already underway - click here if you've yet to enter - but just because we can, we're giving ...


Competition closing date: 20 September 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win one of three be quiet! upgrade bundles

HEXUS has partnered with German PC hardware specialist be quiet! to give you the chance to win a high-quality upgrade bundle. Ideal for sprucing up ...


Competition closing date: 13 September 2021, 09:00

