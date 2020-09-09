AMD announces Zen 3 and Radeon RNDA 2 launch events

AMD has emailed HEXUS about two "unmissable events" which will take place in October. Whether you are waiting for the next big thing from AMD in terms of CPU or GPU architecture, you will be covered, as the next Zen processor family / architecture and latest RDNA graphics processor family / architecture will at last be unwrapped in public (online of course).

Next gen Ryzen

AMD Ryzen processors are going to take another step up the performance ladder with the Zen 3 architecture. A portfolio of "high performance computing" products will be unveiled at this, the first of the two AMD events in October. So far little is officially known about Zen 3 and this announcement and teaser trailer don't change that fact. The last solid info we got about Zen 3 was back in June, from an investor presentation, which confirmed that Zen 3 would be produced on 7nm, more specifically TSMC's N7P process.

AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su Tweeted her fanfare to an exciting October for gamers and included a Zen 3 announcement trailer. In the email we received she added the following statement; "We are incredibly excited to invite you to learn more about the next wave of Ryzen desktop processors with 'Zen 3' architecture, taking our PC gaming and content creation leadership to new heights."

Dr. Lisa Su and other AMD senior executives will kick-off the epic journey for 'Zen 3' and AMD Ryzen at 17:00 UK / 18:00 CET / 2 p.m. ET, on 8th October.

Next gen Radeon

AMD has confirmed that the next gen RDNA 2 architecture Radeon graphics cards will be dubbed the RX 6000 series. Again there isn't much meat in this announcement and teaser trailer video. All we are promised is "a breakthrough gaming architecture" which will be coming to both PCs and consoles – the RDNA 2 graphics architecture.

In our email we got a little more detail, with AMD saying that it has been in "deep collaboration with game developers and ecosystem partners ," to make sure RDNA 2 delivers, and it will form "the future of Radeon PC gaming".

The Next gen Radeon graphics presentation is at 17:00 UK / 18:00 CET / 2 p.m. ET, on 28th October.