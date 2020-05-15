vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Pure Rock 2 rated, RTX 2080 Super revisited

by Parm Mann on 15 May 2020, 16:01

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Super GamingPro OC

It may seem there isn't much going on in the PC graphics world during the first half of 2020, but we assure you, this is ...

be quiet! Pure Rock 2

We'd all like to get our hands on a Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black, but for many consumers the £95 asking fee is going to prove too ...

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100

AMD's Zen 2 architecture moved the needle with respect to performance for servers, desktops and laptops. Through a combination of refined architecture and shift down ...

Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Super GamingPro Premium

How long might we be waiting for next-generation graphics solutions from both AMD and Nvidia? We had hoped to see new products in the coming ...


