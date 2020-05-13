EVGA launches Frostbite 2 Thermal Grease

EVGA has launched its second generation thermal interface material. The EVGA Frostbite 2 Thermal Grease is said to provide an optimal thermal contact between your CPU, GPU and heatsink, and be easy to apply.

Whether you are a gamer, overclocker, or air or liquid cooler user, EVGA recommends Frostbite 2 to help you achieve optimally low temperatures.

Key specifications of the Frostbite 2 Thermal Grease, as shared by EVGA are bullet pointed below.

Specific Gravity: 3g/cm³

Breakdown Voltage: 250V/mil

Colour: Grey

Weight: 2.5 Gram Syringe

Operating Temperature: -40~180 degrees Celsius

Easy to Apply

Great Thermal Conductivity

Built for High Performance

EVGA provided a comparison chart of sorts intended to illustrate the superiority of its next gen compound but it isn't very worthwhile as it doesn't name the competitors or compare against its own first generation compound (chart embedded below).

The standard RRP of EVGA Frostbite 2 Thermal Grease is said to be US$12.99 for a 2.5g syringe (no other capacities available). However, EVGA is currently applying a $5 instant rebate, taking the price down to $7.99. Postage must be paid at $4.99 bringing the price up to $12.98, so it might be best to buy alongside something which has free delivery or from another source, when available.

Last August HEXUS readers shared their thoughts on the best way to apply thermal paste.