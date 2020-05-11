Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 768G 5G SoC

Qualcomm continues to refine its mobile gaming offerings with the launch of the Snapdragon 768G 5G SoC. About a year ago, Qualcomm released its first "elite gaming" tuned Snapdragon, the SD 730G, and established the 'G' suffix parts in its portfolio. Key attractions of the new SoC are faster CPU core clocks than its predecessors (the SD765 and 765G) and a faster Adreno 620 GPU. Last but not least the SD 768G integrates "truly global 5G".

Key specifications of the SD 768G SoC are as follows:

Improved octa-core Kryo 475 CPU offers 15 per cent performance improvement compared to Snapdragon 765G. One of its Cortex A76 cores can run as fast as 2.8GHz, which compares to a max of 2.4GHz for its predecessor, the SD 765G.

Adreno 620 offers 15 per cent faster graphics rendering compared to standard Snapdragon 765G

Select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including; True HDR Gaming, Qualcomm Game Colour Plus, and updateable GPU drivers

Supports up to 120 Hz on-device display (FHD+), HDR, 10-bit colour

Cameras: up to 192MP single camera, HDR capture, Qualcomm Spectra 355 image signal processor, 14-bit, 2x Image Signal Processor (ISP)

Comms: Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System chipset integrated for multi-gigabit 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

DSP: Qualcomm Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX), Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon 696 Processor, Qualcomm Sensing Hub, Qualcomm Hexagon Scalar Accelerator

Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology

Process Technology: 7nm EUV

The octa-core Kryo 475 CPU at the heart of the SD 768G uses two performance Cortex-A76 cores. These are a prime high-clocked core (up to 2.8GHz), and one medium clocked core (up to 2.4GHz). Additionally in the core cluster there are six efficient Cortex A55 cores (up to 1.8GHz). This CPU change, and the GPU tuning, both can deliver up to 15 per cent faster performance but it would be good to see some practical real-world tests.

You shouldn't have to wait very long until third parties are benchmarking the SD 768G. As mentioned in the intro Xiaomi is piggybacking the launch of its Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition smartphone on the Qualcomm G-series chip launch. This smartphone is based around the new Qualcomm SoC, plus a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with an oval punch-hole cutout, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 4,500mAh battery, plus 64MP main - 8MP wide - 5MP macro - 20MP selfie cameras. It is scheduled to go on sale in China from Thursday priced at the equivalent of approx $280 / £230.