Win one of three be quiet! upgrade bundles

by Parm Mann on 16 August 2021, 09:01

Tags: be-quiet

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqx3

HEXUS has partnered with German PC hardware specialist be quiet! to give you the chance to win a high-quality upgrade bundle. Ideal for sprucing up your current rig or starting anew, each bundle consists of two lovely products from the firm's award-winning catalogue.

First prize, worth £220, is a Pure Base 500DX chassis and a Silent Loop 2 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler. Our runner-up will bag a Pure Base 500DX chassis and a Dark Rock TF 2 cooler, and for third place we have a Shadow Rock Slim 2 cooler and a Pure Power 11 FM 500W power supply!

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Answer the following simple question to enter our free prize draw and remember to click through to Facebook for a second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, September 13, 2021.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by September 20, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • First prize is a be quiet! Pure Base 500DX chassis and a be quiet! Silent Loop 2 240mm cooler.
  • Second prize is a be quiet! Pure Base 500DX chassis and a be quiet! Dark Rock TF 2 cooler.
  • Third prize is a be quiet! Shadow Rock Slim 2 cooler and a Pure Power 11 FM 500W power supply.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Posted by tag75 - Mon 16 Aug 2021 10:38
nice
Posted by Gentle Viking - Mon 16 Aug 2021 11:46
It have been a while since i got a be quiet product, but the PSU are still there in my backup computer sitting in the corner of my living room.
I so wanted to choose Denmark, but sadly it is not things like that Denmark attract, why i dont know as they say we are clearly the worlds best country, so companies should be falling over each other to get here.
Posted by rave_alan - Mon 16 Aug 2021 12:54
Quadratisch, practisch, gut
Posted by Gentle Viking - Mon 16 Aug 2021 14:01
O :iloveyou:

I have no number for how many kilos of Ritter sport i have eaten, but for a few decades they and other things was the main source when pot intake had crashed ones sugar levels.
Be quiet is another form of square power, well at least their PSU's is
Posted by Queelis - Mon 16 Aug 2021 18:41
Entered, love Be Quiet!

