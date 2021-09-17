vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair Sabre Wireless and X= XRGB27WQ

by Parm Mann on 17 September 2021, 16:01

Tags: Corsair, AsRock, AWD-IT, Huawei, WD (NYSE:WDC), Iiyama

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless

The enormous growth of PC gaming hardware is reflected in the dizzying array of choice in today's marketplace. Gamers have literally thousands of peripheral combinations ...

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D

AMD released the Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU to combat lower echelons of the GeForce RTX 30-series family. Imbued with the latest RDNA 2 architecture ...

X= XRGB27WQ

The soaring popularity of PC gaming has been accelerated by global lockdowns and has positioned gamer-centric hardware as a priority for many manufacturers. UK system ...

Huawei MateView

Taller PC displays are starting to hit their stride and it's about time as the shift away from ubiquitous 16:9 is long overdue. When it ...


COMPETITION: Win a WD_Black SSD bundle

Who doesn't love a nice speedy SSD? We sure do, so for our latest giveaway we've teamed up with the lovely people at WD to ...


Competition closing date: 11 October 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win a monitor in the iiyama Faster than Thought Giveaway

Our iiyama Kick Ass Curved Giveaway is already underway - click here if you've yet to enter - but just because we can, we're giving ...


Competition closing date: 20 September 2021, 09:00

