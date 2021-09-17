HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair Sabre Wireless and X= XRGB27WQ

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless
The enormous growth of PC gaming hardware is reflected in the dizzying array of choice in today's marketplace. Gamers have literally thousands of peripheral combinations ...
ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D
AMD released the Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU to combat lower echelons of the GeForce RTX 30-series family. Imbued with the latest RDNA 2 architecture ...
X= XRGB27WQ
The soaring popularity of PC gaming has been accelerated by global lockdowns and has positioned gamer-centric hardware as a priority for many manufacturers. UK system ...
Huawei MateView
Taller PC displays are starting to hit their stride and it's about time as the shift away from ubiquitous 16:9 is long overdue. When it ...
-
Apple releases emergency OS updates due to spyware flaws
Update your Mac, iPad, iPhone now ...
-
GeForce Now database leak: more PS goodies on way to PC?
God of War, Gran Turismo, and ...
-
MSI intros the Optix MEG381CQR Plus HMI gaming monitor
38-inch IPS screen has 3840x1600px, 2300R ...
- Intel LGA1700 socket '15R1' pictured
- AMD Radeon Software adds SAM support for RX5000 GPUs
- Epic files appeal over last week's Apple antitrust ruling
- Google Grace Hopper subsea cable connected to Bude, UK
- Xbox app for Windows now supports Game Pass streaming
- Microsoft now allows all users to remove account passwords
- Apple launches four iPhone 13 models
Who doesn't love a nice speedy SSD? We sure do, so for our latest giveaway we've teamed up with the lovely people at WD to ...
Competition closing date: 11 October 2021, 09:00
Our iiyama Kick Ass Curved Giveaway is already underway - click here if you've yet to enter - but just because we can, we're giving ...
Competition closing date: 20 September 2021, 09:00