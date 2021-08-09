Win a monitor in the iiyama Kick Ass Curved Giveaway

vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
by Parm Mann on 9 August 2021, 09:01

Tags: Iiyama

In partnership with the fine folk at iiyama, we're giving all our UK readers the opportunity to bag a curved gaming monitor!

Today's goodie bag includes a 34in ultra-wide G-Master GB3466WQSU-B1, a 32in G-Master GB3266QSU-B1, a 24in G-Master GB2466HSU-B1 and a 24in G-Master G2466HSU-B1!

Four gorgeous displays, wouldn't you say? To be in with a chance of winning one simply answer the following question to enter our prize draw and remember to click through to Facebook for a second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers in the UK aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, September 6, 2021.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by September 13, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • First prize is an iiyama G-Master GB3466WQSU-B1.
  • Second prize is an iiyama G-Master GB3266QSU-B1.
  • Third prize is an iiyama G-Master GB2466HSU-B1.
  • Fourth prize is an iiyama G-Master G2466HSU-B1.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

HEXUS Forums :: 10 Comments

Posted by [GSV]Trig - Mon 09 Aug 2021 09:40
Nice, never actually tried a curved screen, not sure how I'd get along with one, this would be a good way to find out…
Posted by rabidmunkee - Mon 09 Aug 2021 10:19
[GSV
Trig;304]Nice, never actually tried a curved screen, not sure how I'd get along with one, this would be a good way to find out…

Same here, always looked interesting, but usual right out of my ‘bottom of the barrel’ price range.
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Mon 09 Aug 2021 10:33
The answers to the question are a bit subjective, don't you think?
Posted by DennyCrane - Mon 09 Aug 2021 12:29
Yet another UK only giveaway, might as well limit website to UK only too.
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Mon 09 Aug 2021 12:41
DennyCrane
Yet another UK only giveaway, might as well limit website to UK only too.
Is that not down to the company supplying the prizes and where they're willing to post them?
I see a great many similar competitions on other places, where the company will only send prizes in the CONUS, or mainland Europe, for example.

