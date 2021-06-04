HEXUS Week In Review: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti put to the test

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GamingPro
The global semiconductor shortage has brought new meaning to the term vapourware. Nvidia's RTX 30 Series GPUs have been severely affected, yet the products do ...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition
Launching cutting-edge products during acute ongoing stock shortages is an interesting move. Nvidia has done precisely that with the arrival of the GeForce RTX 3080 ...
ASRock B560 Steel Legend
The ideal home to Intel's 11th Gen Core processors is the Z590 chipset. Astute purchasers who appreciate that overclocking potential is limited cast their eye ...
Cyberpower Tracer III Evo HDR-600 Gaming Laptop
The global shortage in semiconductors is showing no signs of abating. Whether you're in the market for a new car or a games console, you ...
