Alienware debuts the X-series, its thinnest ever gaming laptops

Dell owned Alienware has launched its thinnest ever gaming laptop series. The new Alienware X-series use the latest performance components from Intel and Nvidia, fast displays, advanced thermal tech, and Alienware's Legend 2.0 design features. As well as being Alienware's thinnest gaming laptop to date, the new x15 is claimed to be the "world's most powerful sub-16mm 15-inch gaming laptop". Two models make up the Alienware X-series; the Alienware x15 and x17, which are based around the 15.6- and 17.3-inch displays, respectively.

With the headline boasting of the thinness of these laptops, it is only right and proper to talk about that aspect of the design right away. The Alienware x15 measures just 15.9mm thick, and the x17 is 20.9mm.

These laptops feature the latest powerful components from Intel (up to Core i7-11800H or i9-11900HX) and Nvidia (up to GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop) so, yes, a well-designed cooling solution is a must to prevent unhelpful throttling. Alienware asserts that it has applied five patent-pending, exclusive technologies to keep the heat down, and these include the evolution of Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology plus the introduction of Element 31 encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. In brief, Element 31 is claimed to be a 25 per cent conductor than its previous thermal paste. Looking through the images you can also see fat copper heat pipes, quad AI-controlled sensor-driven cooling fans, as well as some substantial venting.

The pleasing overall design is courtesy of the Legend 2.0 design language, so these just look like slimmer versions of the likes of the m15 and m17 series. They are also made from a magnesium-alloy frame with CNC-machined aluminium parts. As with other recent released from Alienware, colour options are Dark Side of Moon or Lunar Light.

For other specs, please check the table below. You will notice pretty quickly that the larger of the two laptops has slightly higher spec options and I must point out it is only this model which uses the new Cherry MX ultralow-profile mechanical keyboard, and whichever size you choose it is TKL.

Alienware x15 Alienware x17 Intel Core i7-11800H or i9-11900H processors

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB), 3070 (8GB) or 3080 (8GB)

16GB or 32GB DDR4 3200 memory

Up to 2TB single NVMe SSD; up to 4TB (total) dual PCIe SSD

15.6-inch FHD 165Hz or 360Hz (Nvidia G-Sync); UHD 240Hz with 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut

Killer Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5Gbps Ethernet (via dongle)

15.9mm thick, 2.4kg Intel Core i7-11800H or i9-11900HX processors

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB), 3070 (8GB) or 3080 (16GB)

16GB or 32GB DDR4 3200, 32GB or 64GB DDR4 XMP 3466 memory

Up to 2TB single NVMe SSD; up to 4TB dual PCIe SSD

17.3-inch FHD 165Hz or 360Hz (Nvidia G-Sync); UHD 120Hz with 100% AdobeRGB colour gamut

Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Killer E3100 2.5Gbps Ethernet

20.9mm thick, 3.2kg

These laptops will become available in limited configurations today. Fuller configurations and more options as per the specs tables above will become available from 15th June in the US. The starting price of the Alienware x15 is US$1,999, and the x17 starts at $2,099. Thus, you are paying quite a premium over the stouter Alienware m15 R6 which was also launched today, with limited build options starting at $1,299, more options to come from 18th June.