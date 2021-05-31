Asus ROG Strix G15 all-AMD laptop spotted at €2,395

AMD's Computex 2021 keynote is due to begin tomorrow at 10am Taipei time (which is 3am Tuesday in the UK). The keynote is titled 'AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem', and expected to pack in details about AMD's latest solutions for high-performance computing and graphics. AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su will be hosting. What are we expecting to see? Well, looking at recent leaks, there could be AMD Ryzen 5000 B2 revision processors, AMD Radeon RX 6700 / XT and 6600 / XT graphics cards, as well as mobile RX 6000 series GPUs (another mobile example), and possibly more.

Helping firm up expectations somewhat in the mobile graphics arena, VideoCardz reported on Sunday that it has spotted a new Asus laptop featuring the twin delights of an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics. This model is being added to the Asus ROG laptop line as the 'Strix G513QY' which sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display.

This Asus ROG Strix G15 all-AMD laptop has been spotted by VideoCardz via a retailer in Ireland, and in the IceCat product catalogue. The MicroAid Ireland listing says that stock of the G513QY is due in on 9th June 2021, and it has the listing which includes the above performance components, plus 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Windows 10 Home, at €1,947.44 + VAT. So consumers in Ireland, with 23 per cent VAT, will be paying €2,395 for this machine.

The IceCat catalogue entry reveals further details about the Strix G513QY specs, as reproduced in the screenshot below.

According to the latest leaky info, including the above from IceCat, the Radeon RX 6800M graphics solution will come with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This top-end mobile GPU is expected to pack 2,560 SPs and be one of several that AMD has up its sleeves to reveal tomorrow. It would be good to have these in alternative all-AMD laptop designs available, if only to help ease the overwhelming demand for powerful laptops and give consumers more choice. Hopefully all the tech specs, some comparative benchmarks, and some partner announcements will be forthcoming this week.

HEXUS reviewed a 17-inch member of this laptop family in April. If you missed it, please check out our Asus ROG Strix G17 G713Q review.