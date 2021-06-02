Kingston Fury is Kingston's new enthusiast and gaming brand

In February HEXUS reported upon HP's purchase of the Kingston Technology HyperX gaming division. To briefly recap, HP agreed to pay US$425 million to buy this brand. However, HP only bought the gaming peripherals line which covers; headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, USB microphones, and console accessories. Kingston Technology kept hold of the memory side of the HyperX business – which is more closely aligned to its core business.

The deal has now been completed and HP are the new proud owners of HyperX gaming. So, what was Kingston Technologies to do with its gaming memory / storage? The answer is that you will see a rebranding of these products under the name Kingston Fury.

Kingston assures that it will continue the work it started with HyperX memory and flash products under the new brand "backed by three decades of Kingston engineering, testing, manufacturing and customer service expertise". That is something worth holding on to, as since HyperX was founded in 2002, its products have been behind a multitude of overclocking and performance word records.

"We are extremely proud to debut the new Kingston Fury brand representing the highest-performing memory modules for PC enthusiasts and gamers," said Bernd Dombrowsky, VP Sales & Marketing, Kingston EMEA. "Kingston's core strength and global leadership as a manufacturer of quality DRAM and flash solutions brings resources and enthusiasm to the brand and firmly demonstrates our dedication to both performance and reliability."

Giving us a better idea of the new ranges of products under the new brand, Kingston provided HEXUS with the following outline:

Kingston Fury will consist of the following PC DRAM product categories:

Kingston Fury Renegade: High-performance speeds and low latencies for insane performance. Top-of-the-line performance leader (in RGB and non-RGB) with DDR4 frequencies up to 5333MHz.

Kingston Fury Beast: Kingston’s popular enthusiast and gaming memory is the perfect high-performance, cost-effective upgrade (in DDR3 and DDR4 RGB and non-RGB), with speeds up to 3733MHz.

Kingston Fury Impact: Powerful SO-DIMM performance boost for laptops, NUCs and other small form-factor PCs (in DDR3 and DDR4) with speeds up to 3200MHz.

A full range of products from the above lines will be unveiled shortly, followed by Kingston Fury DDR5 products in Q4 this year. Kingston hasn't mentioned any Fury SSD plans as yet. At the current time, the gaming product pages highlight Kingston's mainstream SATA and NVMe SSDs.