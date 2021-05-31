Ubisoft reveals Far Cry 6 gameplay trailer and more

In a special pre-E3 event Ubisoft showcased its latest Far Cry game. Far Cry 6 featured in a live 40-minute stream presentation which included significant gameplay (embedded below). Ubisoft has since published a pair of shorter focussed videos, an additional Character trailer – Introducing Dani Rojas, and Gameplay deep-dive trailer – Rules of the guerrilla.

Far Cry 6 was initially scheduled to be released earlier this year but has been delayed due to the global pandemic. This game is set in Yara, described by Ubisoft as "a tropical paradise frozen in time". Yara's capital city of Esperanza is said to be the most expansive 'playground' to date. The trouble with Yara is that it is oppressively ruled by a regime headed by a tyrant called Anton Castillo, played by Hollywood star Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), and his son.

In the game you will be playing as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending ordinary people from an opressive tyrant's rule via guerrilla combat. Ubisoft promises "action and chaos" with a wide variety of vehicles, weapons, and animal companions. Will you, playing solo and co-op, be able to help overthrow the Yaran tyrant and bring the country back to its former glory?

Far Cry 6 is coming to PC (Ubisoft Store, Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia and Amazon Luna on the 7th of October. Ubisoft+ subscribers will also get day one game access.