Win a Cyberpower Tracer III Evo HDR-600 Gaming Laptop

by Parm Mann on 14 May 2021, 09:01

It's competition time! In partnership with the kind folk at Cyberpower, HEXUS is giving our UK readers the chance to win a Tracer III Evo HDR-600 Gaming Laptop worth £950!

This 15.6in powerhouse comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 1TB of solid-state storage and a fast 144Hz display that's ideal for super-smooth gameplay.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Answer the following question to enter our free prize draw, and remember to click through to Facebook for a second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers in the UK aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, June 11, 2021.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by June 18, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • The prize is a Cyberpower Tracer III Evo HDR-600 Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

Posted by abychristy - Fri 14 May 2021 15:00
Can't say no to this Laptop, entered :)