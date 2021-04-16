HEXUS Week In Review: Aorus' amazing X570, fast G.Skill RAM

Asus ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WiFi
Intel recently released 11th Gen Core desktop processors alongside new 500-series chipsets built to get the most out of them. The most feature-rich is the ...
Corsair RM850x PSU (2021)
Component heavyweight Corsair periodically updates its range of power-supply units (PSUs) to incorporate new features and technology. It has been three years since the popular ...
Corsair One a200
Corsair's range of One PCs has set a high bar for small-form-factor systems, and though you typically pay a premium for such tight integration, the ...
Intel Core i5-11600K
Intel's 11th Gen Core desktop chips broke review cover last week. Improving IPC from the last generation by around 20 per cent through backporting newer ...
