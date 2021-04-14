Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has AMD and Intel CPU options

Microsoft has refreshed its Surface Laptop line. The new Surface Laptop 4 delivers a number of changes but most of them can be classed as rather minor – for example it looks pretty much identical to last year's model. Perhaps the biggest change is that a choice of Intel and AMD processors are available for both the 13.5- and 15-inch models. Another change is the replacement of the Cobalt Blue finish option with Ice Blue.

Considering the new processor choices first, the Surface Laptop 4 can be specced with a choice between either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores). Yes, Microsoft is still using Ryzen 4000 series APUs with Zen 2 cores.

Above you can see a section of the Surface Laptop 4 tech specs. It is also worth mentioning the high PPI touchscreens; Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch has a 2256 x 1504 pixel display, Surface Laptop 4 15-inch has a 2496 x 1664 pixel display. Both have screens that offer Surface Pen input and 10-point multi-touch. These are eminently portable devices with the 13.5-incher measuring 308 x 223 x 14.5mm and weighing 1,265g (Alcantra) or 1,288g (metal), and the 15-inch model measuring 339.5 x 244 x 14.7mm, and weighing 1,542g. Ports/connectivity include; 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port, Wi-Fi 6, BT5.0. It is also worth mentioning the Windows Hello 720p webcam with improved low light performance, dual far-field mics, Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos, and backlit keyboard with media keys.

There are lots or screen/processor/RAM/storage permutations here – as well as four colour options. You should be careful in your purchasing as these machines are even harder to upgrade than a typical laptop. The SSD is swappable after work with a Torx screwdriver and removing the keyboard deck, but the memory is not.

In the UK you can configure your Surface Laptop 4 now, with pricing starting from £999. The UK release date is 27th April.