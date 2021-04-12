Watch the Nvidia GTC Keynote at 4.30pm UK time (8:30am PT)

The Nvidia GTC 2021 keynote will be broadcast starting at 4.30pm UK time today (8:30am PT). Again, Jensen Huang will deliver the presentation from his kitchen, kicking off this five-day long conference which hosts over 1,500 sessions covering just about every accelerated computing innovation — from quantum computing to AI.

The title of the keynote appears to be 'Let's invent the future together'. GTC events aren't really for consumers. Instead, there will be oodles of information about "the company’s vision for the future of computing from silicon to software to services, and from the edge to the data centre to the cloud." There might be some surprises too, typically this kind of event will have some newsworthy nuggets that will be interesting to the masses.

GeForce GPU treasure hunt

Offering some hope that there will be something in the over for gamers, Nvidia has sneakily added a treasure hunt to the run-up to the GTC21 event. The firm has unveiled a number of event trailer via this twitter page, and the video embedded below.

The above video contains lightbulbs flickering, which when translated from Morse code reads "hidden treasure hidden treasure". A secret url was subsequently discovered, talking about prizes for EU, UK, and US customers.

Prizes are revealed on the contest rules page and include four GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards (top prize winner can opt for an RTX A6000 if they wish). The next 20 placed winners will receive an Nvidia Shield Pro and Scientific ruler 2.0 with Nvidia branding.

To take part in the hidden treasure hunt please watch through the keynote live, or in recording before Wednesday, and watch out for "hidden items, messages, or puzzles to decode," in the stream. To be eligible to win you must be a resident of territories outlined above and "Tweet your answers of all the 'hidden treasures' you have found, and the timestamp of the keynote, plus hashtags #GTCTreasure plus @NVIDIAGTC". Do this before 10.30am PT (6.30pm BST) on Wednesday 14th April.

There appears to be no advantage in rushing, as winners will be 'randomly' drawn from the pile of entries in a sweepstakes format.