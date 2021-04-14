AMD intros the Ryzen 5000 G-Series APUs for desktops

AMD has launched its Cezanne APUs for desktops. The new AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics are now official and there are six model choices ranging from parts with 8C/16T with boost clocks up to 4.6GHz, to parts with 4C/8T and a 4.2GHz boost clock. You can find the six processors outlined on AMD's official desktop APU website or just scroll down for my table below.

Cezanne APUs mix Zen 3 CPU cores and Vega GPU cores for "the best of Zen 3 1T and nT performance" as well as "great gaming and creation with or without a dGPU". AMD provided various performance comparison slides pitting the new Cezanne chips against 10th gen Intel Core processors at similar RRPs. I've embedded some of these below, as well as the interesting intergenerational comparison of the Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 4700G in a mix of content creation tasks.

APU CPU clocks (base/boost) CPU Cores / Threads Cache (L2 + L3) iGPU TDP Ryzen 7 5700G 3.8 / 4.6GHz 8/16 20 MB (4 + 16) Vega 8 @ 2.0GHz 65W Ryzen 7 5700GE 3.2 / 4.6GHz 8/16 20 MB (4 + 16) Vega 8 @ 2.0GHz 35W Ryzen 5 5600G 3.9 / 4.4GHz 6/12 19 MB (3 + 16) Vega 7 @ 1.9GHz 65W Ryzen 5 5600GE 3.4 / 4.4GHz 6/12 19 MB (3 + 16) Vega 7 @ 1.9GHz 35W Ryzen 3 5300G 4.0 / 4.2GHz 4/8 10 MB (2 + 8) Vega 6 @ 1.7GHz 65W Ryzen 3 5300GE 3.6 / 4.2GHz 4/8 10 MB (2 + 8) Vega 6 @ 1.7GHz 35W

OEM only? No, but you'll have to wait

In an email to HEXUS, AMD said that the Cezanne chips outlined above are going to be available in "new exciting OEM desktop systems in the coming weeks". However, AMD has been quoted elsewhere as saying that it will make the new Cezanne desktop APUs "available for DIYers to purchase in the channel later this year".

It will be interesting to see what new pre-built desktop systems pop up offering these processors, and we can get a look at third party benchmarks. Of course most HEXUS readers would prefer to have these Ryzen 5000 G APUs available for DIY purposes ASAP.