vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

PowerColor uses special bin Navi 21 XTXH in latest graphics card

by Mark Tyson on 14 April 2021, 13:11

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD), PowerColor (6150.TWO)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqhg

Add to My Vault: x

Some reviewers have had their hands on a new GPU from AMD that seems to have flown in under the radar. It is not an entirely new GPU, the Navi 21 XTXH GPU is just a higher binned version of the part that appears in the regular Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards (i.e. a hand-picked Navi 21 XTX). This new GPU has allowed PowerColor to rustle up the triple fan cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate edition, which has higher game/boost clocks than all its other SKUs, even boosting clocks beyond the Liquid Devil.

PowerColor Red Devil GPU 'OC Mode' clocks

 

Red Devil Ultimate

Liquid Devil

Red Devil

Red Devil LE

Game Clock

2,235MHz

2,135MHz

2,105MHz

2,105MHz

Boost Clock

2,425MHz

2,365MHz

2,340MHz

2,340MHz

 

Both HotHardware and Overclocking have had a close look at the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate edition. The former had these words to share on the new silicon and supporting software from AMD:

"The silicon on this card has been specially binned to ensure stability at even higher clocks than standard cards and the power limit has been increased as well. AMD has also tweaked its software to recognize the more capable GPUs, to unlock higher minimum and maximum clock settings in the Tuning section of its drivers."

In its OC tests HotHardware managed to coax the Red Devil Ultimate to achieve working frequencies of between 2,250 and 2,640MHz.

Meanwhile, Overclocking acquired an updated BIOS from PowerColor to reveal the correct GPU codename in system info tools – showing device ID 73AF:C0 is officially the higher-binned AMD Navi 21 XTXH GPU.

The French tech site was more adventurous with its OC high-jinks, however it initially bumped against what appeared to be a hard coded 303W limit, so its clocks couldn't be pushed further than the 2,650 to 2,700MHz range. A new BIOS arrived with 330W power limit letting the reviewers run benchmarks at 2,800/2,850 MHz with LN2. Unfortunately some LN2 cooling setup issues and simply running out of time prevented any further tests being documented.

TechPowerUp reckons that PowerColor's Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate edition is just the first of several similar releases we should see from AMD partners in the coming days.

HEXUS Forums :: 8 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by CausingIt - Wed 14 Apr 2021 14:33
Was hoping to see my Hellhound edition listed here too, looks to only be for Red Devils!
Posted by Irien - Wed 14 Apr 2021 14:35
But can you buy any of these cards?
Posted by CausingIt - Wed 14 Apr 2021 14:49
Literally just got an alert for them in stock at CCL, already gone by the time I clicked it (out of interest)
Posted by flearider - Wed 14 Apr 2021 15:36
so a bit of driver manipulation maybe to get higher power for regular cards ?
Posted by Wrinkly - Wed 14 Apr 2021 16:53
The bin is the best place for RNDA2. Fingers crossed we get some decent RT with RDNA3.

SEE NEWER »