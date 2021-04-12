Samsung updates 49-inch Odyssey G9 to DisplayHDR 2000

Samsung launched its appealing Odyssey G7 and G9 gaming monitors nearly a year ago. This weekend an update was spotted for the flagship G9, boosting its specs even further, but it looks like the price may be significantly hiked too.
PCMonitors.info noticed that a new Samsung Odyssey G9 had been listed on Chinese retail site Taobao. This updated model (S49AG95N) pushes Samsung's specious and extravagant boat out even further. Remember, this is a very large monitor with 49-inch diagonal and 5120 x 1440 (DQHD) resolution – like twin 27-inch QHD monitors seamlessly squished together.
Major updates to the spec of this 1000R curved gaming monitor include what is the first Vesa DisplayHDR 2000 VA panel I have seen listed. This is apparently a Quantum Dot infused Mini LED screen with 2,048 dimming zones. These and other major specs are bullet pointed below.
Samsung S49AG95N (LS49AG95N with various regional suffixes) specs
- 49-inch diagonal Samsung SVA 10-bit panel, in 32:9 Super UltraWide format
- Quantum Dot Mini LED backlight with 2048 dimming zones
- Matte anti-glare screen with 1000R curvature
- 5120 x 1440 pixels (DQHD)
- Up to 240Hz refresh rate
- Nvidia G-Sync Compatible Mode and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro – VRR range not currently known
- 1ms G2G response
- VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certified plus HDR10
- 95% DCI-P3 coverage
- 4000:1 static contrast ratio
- 2000 nits max brightness
- PbP support
- Ports: 2 DP 1.4 ports (with DSC), HDMI 2.0, 2 USB 3.0 ports (plus upstream) and a 3.5mm headphone jack
- A stand with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment supplied with this VESA 100x100 monitor
- Low input lag mode, various colour modes for different game genres
- Joystick driven OSD
- InfinityCore RGB LED lighting – 5 effects, 52 colours
The currently available Samsung Odyssey G9 (LC49G95TSSUXEN in the UK) is available at under £1,300. However, the Taobao China pricing of the new model translates to about £3,350, which isn't a good sign for would-be purchasers of the revamped model. Taobao indicates that stock will start to become available from June and perhaps pricing will be updated to be more reasonable (despite the spec updates) nearer that time.