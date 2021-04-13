Gigabyte Aorus intros 4K tactical gaming monitors

Gigabyte has announced that it has launched a trio of 4K Tactical gaming monitors with HDMI 2.1 connectivity. These screens are said to "check all the boxes for next-gen gaming," with their premium display panels offering refresh rates up to 144Hz and up to 0.5ms super-fast response time, and deliver many other attractive gaming / content consumption qualities.

As Gigabyte headlines the story here, these new offerings are the first 4K 'Tactical Monitors' in its lineup, I feel duty bound to explain this terminology, as I keep forgetting what it means, and I'm sure some of you do too. Tactical features are simply a collection of Aorus gaming technologies and other features bundled under this heading by Gigabyte to make them sound special and differentiated. According to recent product pages a tactical monitor will have the following features:

Aim Stablizer,

Aorus Dashboard,

Black Equalizer,

OSD SideKick app compatibility,

ANC 2.0,

Pip/PbP,

Other game assist functions.

The trio of new 4K tactical gaming monitors are the 32-inch (FI32U), 43-inch (FV43U), and 48-inch (FO48U). They offer fast refresh and response rates, as well as HDMI 2.1 connectivity (48Gbps bandwidth) for modern PC GPU, or modern consoles. Delving deeper, the 32- and 43-inch monitors offer punchy visuals thanks to VESA certified DisplayHDR 1000, and a claimed 99 per cent Adobe RGB / 150 per cent sRGB colour gamut. The 48-inch model is confirmed to feature an OLED display panel for those lovely deep blacks, but we don't have any DisplayHDR certification info for this model, and its max refresh is a little behind the other two, at 120Hz.

Gigabyte is yet to publish the individual range product pages or share details on pricing and availability.