HEXUS Week In Review: Core i5-11600K and Xeon Platinum 8380

by Parm Mann on 9 April 2021, 16:01

LATEST REVIEWS

Intel Core i5-11600K

Intel's 11th Gen Core desktop chips broke review cover last week. Improving IPC from the last generation by around 20 per cent through backporting newer ...

EVGA Z20

EVGA is best known for its high-quality range of Nvidia graphics cards, and with over two decades of experience, that reputation is well deserved. The ...

Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 Processor 2P (Ice Lake)

Intel is today announcing a significant update to its datacentre portfolio. Built on the pillars of moving data faster, storing more and processing everything, there ...

Cyberpower Infinity X117 GT

Intel's manufacturing woes have been well documented, but such struggles have done little to dampen enthusiasm among industry partners. Some of the best laptops to ...


