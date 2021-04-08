Alienware launches its first AMD CPU based laptops since 2007

Dell/Alienware has launched its first gaming laptop based upon an AMD CPU since 2007. In a blog post on the Alienware Arena we are reminded that those AMD Turion 64 based laptops were released in the era of the Halo 3, The Orange Box, World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Are they trying to make us feel old?

The new Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 features an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processor and, just like the recent R4 versions of this laptop, the processor is accompanied by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPU.

Other charms of the latest m15 iteration include; a choice of QHD 240Hz or FHD 360Hz display panels, user-upgradeable 3,200MHz DDR4 memory, and a keyboard featuring Cherry MX ULP keyswitches with per-key RGB backlighting.

Another feature introduction with the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is something called 'Dark Core'. Basically this design feature "darkens the interior shade of the laptop to minimize distractions and keep your head in the game." So I guess it tunes down the RGB lighting etc.

Dell says that the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 will be available in the U.S. with select configurations from 20th April starting at $1793.98. There is no word on a 17-inch version.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition

If the Alienware range is a little pricey for your sensibilities (or wallet) then Dell would like to direct you towards the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition laptop. Obviously this too has had a Ryzen powerplant upgrade and the key features are bullet pointed below:

Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs and user-upgradeable 3,200MHz DDR4 memory

Game Shift' a functional key unique to G Series which instantly cranks up cooling performance for intense gaming sessions

120Hz or 165Hz panels, with a 360Hz display coming later this spring; all featuring low-blue-light display hardware

Dell seems quite impressed with itself with the choice of finishes available for the new G15. Four finishes will be selectable; Dark Shadow Grey, Spectre Green with Speckles, and Phantom Grey with Speckles, with Obsidian Black coming later this spring.

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition will be available in the U.S. from 4th May, starting at $899.99 USD. Additionally, a new Dell G15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors will become available in the U.S. on 13th April, starting at $899.99 USD.

Dell also launched a quartet of curved gaming monitors yesterday. The monitors range in size from 25 to 34-inches and feature fast refresh rates, FreeSync compatibility, and all but the smallest one are QHD.