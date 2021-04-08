AMD released a Radeon RX 6800 XT in Midnight Black

AMD released a "select quantity" of Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black graphics cards yesterday. The new SKU was created "based on community feedback and popular demand," but sold out in minutes. The lucky direct-from-AMD purchasers managed to snaffle this product at the MSRP of US$649 / £563. Apparently, AMD had sent a special notice regarding the hardware's release to 'Red Team members' ahead of the sale of this batch of new graphics cards.

Above you can see the new AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT in Midnight Black in the foreground, with the original version offset to the left behind it. What you are observing above is the only actual difference in the new product - the new finish. You can see the key specs next to the box image below, or click through to the link above for full tech specs.

If you are interested in the Radeon RX 6800 XT you can check out our launch day review. Also, HEXUS has reviewed the PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil Limited Edition, and Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+, so you can see how they compare to reference and rival GPUs.

AMD and Xilinx update

In another AMD news nugget it emerged that both AMD and Xilinx stockholders have given the green light to the recently announced AMD Acquisition of Xilinx. "The acquisition will bring together two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership in computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices," wrote AMD in a press release carrying the news.

There are still some transaction procedures and regulatory approvals needing to be sorted out but the firms appear confident that the acquisition can be completed by the end of the year.