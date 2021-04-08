vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD released a Radeon RX 6800 XT in Midnight Black

by Mark Tyson on 8 April 2021, 10:11

AMD released a "select quantity" of Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black graphics cards yesterday. The new SKU was created "based on community feedback and popular demand," but sold out in minutes. The lucky direct-from-AMD purchasers managed to snaffle this product at the MSRP of US$649 / £563. Apparently, AMD had sent a special notice regarding the hardware's release to 'Red Team members' ahead of the sale of this batch of new graphics cards.

Above you can see the new AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT in Midnight Black in the foreground, with the original version offset to the left behind it. What you are observing above is the only actual difference in the new product - the new finish. You can see the key specs next to the box image below, or click through to the link above for full tech specs.

If you are interested in the Radeon RX 6800 XT you can check out our launch day review. Also, HEXUS has reviewed the PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil Limited Edition, and Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+, so you can see how they compare to reference and rival GPUs.

AMD and Xilinx update

In another AMD news nugget it emerged that both AMD and Xilinx stockholders have given the green light to the recently announced AMD Acquisition of Xilinx. "The acquisition will bring together two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership in computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices," wrote AMD in a press release carrying the news.

There are still some transaction procedures and regulatory approvals needing to be sorted out but the firms appear confident that the acquisition can be completed by the end of the year.

Posted by Aemelius - Thu 08 Apr 2021 10:42
A colleague of mine after repeatedly failing to get a new gen graphics card has decided it’s time to switch to console for his gaming needs…. he’s now finding out how hard it is to get an Xbox series X…
Posted by Wozza63 - Thu 08 Apr 2021 11:59
Aemelius
A colleague of mine after repeatedly failing to get a new gen graphics card has decided it’s time to switch to console for his gaming needs…. he’s now finding out how hard it is to get an Xbox series X…

Xbox's are way easier to get than these GPUs. You can tell pretty easily as the ebay prices are very close to RRP now and many places do pre-orders. They're like £100 extra, GPUs are 2-3x the RRP. Most of my friends wanting one now have one, but I know no one that's got the GPU they wanted or even an alternative at RRP.
Posted by bae85 - Thu 08 Apr 2021 12:43
Aemelius
A colleague of mine after repeatedly failing to get a new gen graphics card has decided it’s time to switch to console for his gaming needs…. he’s now finding out how hard it is to get an Xbox series X…

They sound like the epitome of consumerism sheep. Let me guess they bought a £1000 iPhone on launch day and only wear their underwear once.
Posted by mers - Thu 08 Apr 2021 18:02
Lol.
Posted by Aemelius - Thu 08 Apr 2021 18:40
bae85
They sound like the epitome of consumerism sheep. Let me guess they bought a £1000 iPhone on launch day and only wear their underwear once.

Not sure about the underwear but spot on about the iPhone.

