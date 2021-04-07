Gigabyte AMD X570S chipset motherboards spotted

The AMD X570 chipset is surprisingly long in the tooth, It was launched back in May 2019, ready for the first Ryzen 3000 desktop processors which were released in July the same year. Now an octet of Gigabyte branded boards have been listed at the EEC, which seem to offer an updated X570 chipset dubbed the X570S.

The following Gigabyte made motherboards have been registered with the Eurasian trade body:

X570S AORUS MASTER,

X570S AORUS ELITE AX,

X570S AORUS ELITE,

X570S AORUS PRO AX,

X570S AERO G,

X570SI AORUS PRO AX

X570S GAMING X,

X570S UD.

Of course the S suffix could mean anything, or nothing, but Nvidia and partners relatively recently started to use the suffix for 'Super' or faster versions of existing graphics cards. So, is this a 'super enhanced' chipset based upon the X570? Well, YouTuber Moore's Law Is Dead confidently asserted in reply to VideoCardz news tweet that the S simply represented 'Silent'.

The story therefore goes that the X570S motherboards don't need that little active fan over the chipset to operate smoothly any more. The fan's introduction was not happily accepted by enthusiasts and PC DIYers. Chipset fans used by various AMD partners were tiny, whereas the trend nowadays is for larger slower moving fans or to get rid of fans entirely with heatsinks, heatpipes or other means.

It is going to be interesting to see if/when other AMD motherboard brands have their X570S boards leaked, and also if the 'S for Silent' assertion is the end of the story.