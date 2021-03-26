Win one of three Noctua NH-U12S redux bundles

To celebrate the launch of its redux product line, Noctua is giving HEXUS readers the chance to win an upgrade bundle that's certain to add a touch of class to any build.

Three lucky entrants will each bag an NH-U12S redux CPU cooler, an NA-FK1 second fan kit, two NF-S12B redux-1200 PWM case fans, and a tube of NT-H1 3.5G premium-grade thermal compound!

A fabulous bundle, wouldn't you say?

