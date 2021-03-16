Win a G-Technology ArmorLock Portable SSD from WD

In partnership with the good folk at WD, HEXUS is giving all our fabulous readers the chance to win a G-Technology ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD!

With a huge 2TB* capacity and sequential transfer speeds of up to 1,000MB/s**, this ultra-rugged portable drive is about as safe and secure as they come. In addition to three-metre drop protection***, 1,000-pound crush resistance, and IP67 dust and water resistance, the drive is completely locked out of the box and uses your phone's biometric authentication in order to gain access!

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Answer the following simple question to enter our free prize draw, and remember to click through to Facebook for a second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!

Terms and Conditions

There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers aged 16 years or over.

The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, April 16, 2021.

Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.

The winners will be notified via email by April 23, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.

The prize is a 2TB ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD from G-Technology.

In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.

Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.

HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.

Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.

Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.

A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

*As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

**1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

***On carpeted concrete floor.