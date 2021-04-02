vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Intel 11th Gen desktop put to the test

by Parm Mann on 2 April 2021, 16:01

Tags: Cyberpower, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), HP (NYSE:HPQ), NZXT, WD (NYSE:WDC), Noctua

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqfv

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Cyberpower Infinity X117 GT

Intel's manufacturing woes have been well documented, but such struggles have done little to dampen enthusiasm among industry partners. Some of the best laptops to ...

Intel Core i9-11900K

After watching rival AMD take enthusiast plaudits for launching Ryzen after Ryzen on an unmitigating cadence, the empire, Intel, is striking back by launching 11th ...

HP Spectre x360 14

In the market for a top-class, ultra-portable laptop? There has never been such an impressive array of available options, and you can go right ahead ...

NZXT N7 B550

NZXT may not be the first name you think of when deciding on motherboards - it's more famous for chassis, coolers and PSUs - yet ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win one of three Noctua NH-U12S redux bundles

To celebrate the launch of its redux product line, Noctua is giving HEXUS readers the chance to win an upgrade bundle that's certain to add ...


Competition closing date: 23 April 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win a G-Technology ArmorLock Portable SSD from WD

In partnership with the good folk at WD, HEXUS is giving all our fabulous readers the chance to win a G-Technology ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD! ...


Competition closing date: 16 April 2021, 09:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!