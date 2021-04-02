HEXUS Week In Review: Intel 11th Gen desktop put to the test

LATEST REVIEWS

Cyberpower Infinity X117 GT Intel's manufacturing woes have been well documented, but such struggles have done little to dampen enthusiasm among industry partners. Some of the best laptops to ...

Intel Core i9-11900K After watching rival AMD take enthusiast plaudits for launching Ryzen after Ryzen on an unmitigating cadence, the empire, Intel, is striking back by launching 11th ...

HP Spectre x360 14 In the market for a top-class, ultra-portable laptop? There has never been such an impressive array of available options, and you can go right ahead ...