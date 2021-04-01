Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptops benchmarked

Mobile focuses tech site NotebookCheck has shared what it claims to be the key specifications of the unannounced GeForce RTX 3050 & RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs, as well as a small selection of comparative benchmarks to chew over. These are very interesting to see at this stage but you need to apply caution to leaks, and even if correct the leak source says that laptop makers will be adapting both these GPUs for a very wide range of TGPs from 35 to 80W, so brand-to –brand and model-to-model performance could vary significantly.

The table below summarises the new mobile graphics offerings from Nvidia, with a nice section dedicated to the varying boost frequencies that will be available, tallying with the different TGPs.

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop CUDA cores 2,560 2,048 TGP 35W – 80W 35W – 80W Clock frequencies (boost) 35W: 1,035 MHz

50W: 1,410 MHz

60W: 1,485 MHz

80W: 1,695 MHz 35W: 1,057.5 MHz

50W: 1,455 MHz

60W: 1,500 MHz

80W: 1,740 MHz VRAM 4GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 Interface 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 88GB/s 88GB/s

For reference and comparison please refer to the existing GeForce RTX 30 laptop GPU specs, as shared by Nvidia, in the image below.

While NotebookCheck's initial testing indicates that these GPUs will be adept at 1080p gaming, they are still slightly overshadowed by the previous gen GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q, depending on systems maker TGP selection. Even so, the new GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs are "exciting for thin and light gaming notebook computers," reckons NotebookCheck. It thinks the new RTX 30 laptop parts will be good upgrades from the likes of the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q currently popular in such machines, and that conclusion is backed up by some early performance tests.

Click to zoom charts

Above you can see the two benchmarks that NotebookCheck put its laptop samples through. The tables contain similarly performing parts from the previous GeForce gen but sadly no current RTX 3060 laptops. With these comprehensive leaks out it can't be very long until these new laptop GPUs are launched and systems makers start offering devices providing these GPUs as options.