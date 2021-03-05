vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair HS75 and Palit RTX 3060 OC

by Parm Mann on 5 March 2021, 16:01

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless

Managed to get your hands on the new Xbox Series S/X consoles? Then you might want to consider a gaming headset. A high-quality set of ...

Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Dual OC

It's the glimmer of hope that kills you, isn't it? Each time a new graphics card is launched alongside the promise of improved stock, you ...

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12GB

Nvidia is today releasing another desktop graphics card armed with the latest Ampere architecture. GeForce RTX 3060 is the name, GA106 is the die, and ...

Corsair Katar Pro XT

It is easy to get carried away when speccing a gaming PC, and truth be told, if you're serious about your competitive credentials, there's something ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win one of two G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4 memory kits

In partnership with G.Skill, HEXUS is giving you the chance to win one of two high-performance DDR4 memory kits. Proving that there's no such thing ...


Competition closing date: 12 March 2021, 09:00

