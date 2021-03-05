HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair HS75 and Palit RTX 3060 OC

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless
Managed to get your hands on the new Xbox Series S/X consoles? Then you might want to consider a gaming headset. A high-quality set of ...
Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Dual OC
It's the glimmer of hope that kills you, isn't it? Each time a new graphics card is launched alongside the promise of improved stock, you ...
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12GB
Nvidia is today releasing another desktop graphics card armed with the latest Ampere architecture. GeForce RTX 3060 is the name, GA106 is the die, and ...
Corsair Katar Pro XT
It is easy to get carried away when speccing a gaming PC, and truth be told, if you're serious about your competitive credentials, there's something ...
-
Mars Perseverance rover uses 'same processor' as original iMac
The RAD750 SBC is a radiation ...
-
AMD releases its Threadripper PRO CPUs for PC enthusiasts and DIY
Originally limited to OEMs, the 3995WX, ...
-
AMD introduces Radeon RX 6700 XT at $479
Primed for superior QHD gaming, the ...
- Lenovo shows of its Radeon RX 6000 Legion Edition graphics cards
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution won't be rushed out
- Intel stops offering CPU overclocking warranty plans
- Intel releases its mainstream NVMe SSD 670p range
- Google applies ML to design the Lyra low bitrate audio codec
- UK gov looks to invest £375m in tech start-ups
- Cambridge-1 Supercomputer is nearly ready for service
In partnership with G.Skill, HEXUS is giving you the chance to win one of two high-performance DDR4 memory kits. Proving that there's no such thing ...
Competition closing date: 12 March 2021, 09:00