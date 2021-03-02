Intel stops offering CPU overclocking warranty plans

Intel introduced the Performance Tuning Protection Plan alongside some of the earliest 'K' suffixed multiplier unlocked overclocking-friendly processors (starting from approximately the Sandy Bridge era) nearly a decade ago. The PTPP was an optional extended warranty that took some worries away from OC high jinks, and it explicitly covered damage to the CPU which might be precipitated by overclocking. Importantly Intel's standard warranty didn't / doesn't have this level of cover*. Now Intel has posted an EOL notice for PTPP, and this level of service is no longer being provided.

Intel's PTPP was quite good value if you were considering pushing your shiny new 'K' processor with any kind of esoteric cooler. For an additional one-off fee of between $20 and $35 the buyer could get a one-time replacement of the OC damaged processor. The one-time nature of the coverage probably went a long way to prevention of abuse of this OC warranty. Importantly, anyone who already has cover will keep it until that warranty expires, but you can't opt in to this program any more.

Intel reveals some of its reasoning for ceasing PTPP coverage in its EOL notice. It asserts that "customers increasingly overclock with confidence," using official tools like Intel Performance Maximizer and Intel XTU, so that the extra level of warranty isn't really necessary. Hopefully this is correct, and Intel truly is withdrawing this service due to customers not needing it.

*One currently available workstation processor keeps overclocking cover. Intel's EOL notice states that "the Intel Xeon W-31 75X Processor is automatically covered for overclocking, No additional plan or activation code is required."

Are any HEXUS readers disappointed by the withdrawal of Intel PTPP before the official roll-out of the Rocket Lake-S desktop processors?