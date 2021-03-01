Lenovo shows of its Radeon RX 6000 Legion Edition graphics cards

Lenovo and AMD have a pretty close relationship with regard to workstations, and it is a cosy partner with AMD - offering the latest Ryzen 5000 mobile chips - in its iconic ThinkPad series of laptops. Over the weekend another AMD partnership came to light via Lenovo's Chinese social media – the PC systems Goliath has started adding its own brand Radeon graphics cards to its Legion gaming desktops.

Twitterer HXL spotted that Lenovo shared some stills from an animation showing a new Lenovo Radeon RX 6800 XT / RX 6900 XT Legion Edition. Harukaze5719 followed up with an embedded GIF animation of one of these attractive new GPUs rotating on a platform with its fans spinning then stopping.

The Chinese text indicates that these GPUs will be available in the latest Lenovo Legion Saviour Blade 7000P 2021 desktop PC gaming systems. Lenovo selling these graphics cards separately can't be ruled out, but it seems unlikely.

HEXUS regulars will have noticed that the Legion Edition graphics cards share more than a passing resemblance to the AMD Radeon VII (link to HEXUS review from Feb 2019). The boxy design surely is similar, especially with the triple fan cooling setup and corner LED illuminated 'R' cube. However, Lenovo has added its own style with the black finishing, more RGB lighting and quite a different backplate design. One might surmise that the same team that designed the Radeon VII for AMD created this for Lenovo.

Other details you can see from the pictures/animation are that the card(s) appear to be triple slot thickness, and twin 8-pin power connectors can be seen. The Lenovo Legion Saviour Blade 7000P 2021 desktop PCs come with MD's latest Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) processors and are thus able to operate with SAM (Smart Access Memory) enhancements.