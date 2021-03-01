vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Lenovo shows of its Radeon RX 6000 Legion Edition graphics cards

by Mark Tyson on 1 March 2021, 11:11

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD), Lenovo (HKG:0992)

Lenovo and AMD have a pretty close relationship with regard to workstations, and it is a cosy partner with AMD - offering the latest Ryzen 5000 mobile chips - in its iconic ThinkPad series of laptops. Over the weekend another AMD partnership came to light via Lenovo's Chinese social media – the PC systems Goliath has started adding its own brand Radeon graphics cards to its Legion gaming desktops.

Twitterer HXL spotted that Lenovo shared some stills from an animation showing a new Lenovo Radeon RX 6800 XT / RX 6900 XT Legion Edition. Harukaze5719 followed up with an embedded GIF animation of one of these attractive new GPUs rotating on a platform with its fans spinning then stopping.

The Chinese text indicates that these GPUs will be available in the latest Lenovo Legion Saviour Blade 7000P 2021 desktop PC gaming systems. Lenovo selling these graphics cards separately can't be ruled out, but it seems unlikely.

HEXUS regulars will have noticed that the Legion Edition graphics cards share more than a passing resemblance to the AMD Radeon VII (link to HEXUS review from Feb 2019). The boxy design surely is similar, especially with the triple fan cooling setup and corner LED illuminated 'R' cube. However, Lenovo has added its own style with the black finishing, more RGB lighting and quite a different backplate design. One might surmise that the same team that designed the Radeon VII for AMD created this for Lenovo.

Other details you can see from the pictures/animation are that the card(s) appear to be triple slot thickness, and twin 8-pin power connectors can be seen. The Lenovo Legion Saviour Blade 7000P 2021 desktop PCs come with MD's latest Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) processors and are thus able to operate with SAM (Smart Access Memory) enhancements.

Posted by Luke7 - Mon 01 Mar 2021 12:09
I hope they do sell them individually…

Super nice card IMO. It’s just a clean design :)
Posted by .havoc - Mon 01 Mar 2021 12:12
Hey look! Something else I can't buy….
Posted by Goodman2576 - Mon 01 Mar 2021 15:48
What use of new graphics cards when BitcoinMiners are buying out everything and prices are tripling…
I can now sell my old and used 1080GTX for 220 euros more than 4 years ago when I bought it new. The new one RTX3060 RSP_329 is ridiculous, because next day it costs more than grand everywhere and you still cannot buy it :(( . Something should change very quickly or it will be cheaper to buy XBOX Series X as soon as it will be more available and custom adjust to use as PC :))))))))))))))
Posted by QuorTek - Mon 01 Mar 2021 18:04
well Nvidia tops in Mining, so for more affordable prices and pretty much the same speed and more, we got good old AMD.
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Mon 01 Mar 2021 18:18
