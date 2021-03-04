AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution won't be rushed out

Those waiting for a release timescale or anything in the way of further information about AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution may have been disappointed with the Where Gaming Begins III presentation last night. As well as the headlining reveal of the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT at $479, there was some new information about the proliferation of Smart Access Memory, and a round-up of other FidelityFX technologies plus supporting tech like DXR, Radeon Anti-Lag, Radeon Boost, and Infinity Cache.

Slide from previous Where Gaming Begins episode

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FFXSR for short, is destined to play a big part in pepping up Radeon RDNA2 GPU performance in DXR games, just like Nvidia's GPUs have their performance propped up by DLSS 2.0 right now with RTX On.

Last October, when AMD revealed the first RDNA 2 graphics cards to eager PC enthusiasts and gamers we first heard word of AMD developing a DLSS-like technology. It was said to be an "open and cross platform" alternative, obviously able to support AMD's console partners, with leading machines like the Xbox One X/S and PlayStation 5.

AMD's FFXSR implementation sounds like it shares a lot in common with DLSS in how it will work. It is said to reply on AI/ML tech, supposedly based on DirectML API, part of the Windows Machine Learning Library.

Slide from Where Gaming Begins III did mention FFXSR

While nothing in the main presentation helped us understand, measure up, or know when to expect FFXSR, Linus Tech Tips (YouTube link) seems to have got some extra info about things to come, perhaps from a pre-event NDA briefing, thinks VideoCardz.

"Apparently, rather than rushing [FidelityFX Super Resolution] out the door on only one new top-end card, they want it to be cross-platform in every sense of the word. So they actually want it running on all of their GPUs, including the ones inside consoles, before they pull the trigger.



It would've been nice to have it ready by the time the cards launched, but as we saw with Nvidia's DLSS 1.0 versus DLSS 2.0, it could be for the best." Linus Sebastian.

Resident Evil Village

The highly anticipated Resident Evil Village is confirmed to feature real-time ray tracing on AMD RDNA2 graphics cards. However, according to the official AMD specs you will require at least a RX 6800 XT to enjoy the experience. Steam doesn't have any specs up at the time of writing. Once FFXSR gets up and running perhaps this game will work ably with DXR on lower-end GPUs like the new RX 6700 XT.

Resident Evil Village launches on 7th May, but you might be able to download and play a demo before that time.