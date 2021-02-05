HEXUS Week In Review: Asus ROG Flow X13 & Lenovo Legion Y25-25

LATEST REVIEWS

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2 (1TB) Remember when it took forever to move files to USB sticks? The rise of faster routers, Gigabit Ethernet networking and speedy WiFi has taken the ...

Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Lenovo has been well positioned to benefit from the boom in PC gaming. Having kickstarted its Legion line of hardware in 2017, the Chinese firm ...

Asus ROG Flow X13 AMD really wants you to buy a Ryzen-powered laptop this year. We know this because the key thrust of CEO Lisa Su's keynote was on ...