vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Nokia and Vodafone successfully trial 100Gbps fibre broadband

by Mark Tyson on 2 February 2021, 13:11

Tags: Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Vodafone (LON:VOD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaep5i

Add to My Vault: x

Nokia has announced that it has been working with Vodafone to develop a new Passive Optical Network (PON) technology to deliver 100Gbps on a single PON wavelength. The innovation uses Nokia Bell Labs tech and partner Vodafone has become the first major operator worldwide to successfully trial '100G PON'. The key achievement is that 100G PON can transfer data 10x faster than today's most advanced fibre networks.

In an email to HEXUS, Nokia revealed that 100G PON was achieved as follows: Nokia Bell Labs leveraged cost-effective 25G optics in combination with state-of-the-art digital signal processing (DSP) techniques; the application of DSP tech seems key as it enabled 50G, and 100G PON in what are described as 'straightforward' advances.

Furthermore, the tech uses the world's first application of flexible rate transmission in a PON network. Flexible rate transmission works by grouping fibre modems with similar physical network characteristics (e.g. loss or dispersion) and makes data transmission more efficient. Additionally, flexible rate transmission results in lower latency on a PON and cuts power consumption in half.

Vodafone’s Head of Fixed Access Centre of Excellence, Gavin Young, said that "100G PON has 40 times the capacity of today’s GPON networks, and 10 times the capacity of XGS-GPON, so it will help us keep ahead of the demand curve." Young added that Vodafone has already been testing modem grouping tech, so he thinks that will help Vodafone commercialise the innovation.

On the topic of adoption and commercialisation, you might be asking the obvious question about when 100G PON might come online. The answer, according to Nokia, is that it is likely to be commercially available in the second half of the decade.

HEXUS Forums :: 8 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by beebub - Tue 02 Feb 2021 13:13
I need dis! 2026 life goals :D
Posted by MAMHexus - Tue 02 Feb 2021 13:14
At the rate even FFTP is going, Rollout in 2035 folks!
Posted by LeetyMcLeet - Tue 02 Feb 2021 13:43
MAMHexus
At the rate even FFTP is going, Rollout in 2035 folks!

And the rest :D

As a 30-something, I suspect I'll be long gone before something like this actually sees the light of day. It's 2021 and we're still on 40MBps in a non-rural area :( We went from 512KB ADSL in ~ 1999/2000 to 40MBps in the space of about 10 to 15 years, then everything just stopped. “That's all you're having”.
Posted by GrahamC - Tue 02 Feb 2021 14:18
LeetyMcLeet
MAMHexus
At the rate even FFTP is going, Rollout in 2035 folks!

And the rest :D

As a 30-something, I suspect I'll be long gone before something like this actually sees the light of day. It's 2021 and we're still on 40MBps in a non-rural area :( We went from 512KB ADSL in ~ 1999/2000 to 40MBps in the space of about 10 to 15 years, then everything just stopped. “That's all you're having”.

And added to this crap if you try to upload, <10MBps.
Posted by watercooled - Tue 02 Feb 2021 17:11
In theory the transition to future FTTP technologies should be smoother than we've seen with the change from copper to fibre. Going from DSL to FTTP requires extensive civil engineering work, but once the fibre is installed it should last through many generational PON upgrades. In general, PON technologies are designed to coexist on the same network so there doesn't need to be any hard transition

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NG-PON2#/media/File:Optical_Network_Spectrum_including_NG-PON2_wavelengths.png

SEE NEWER »