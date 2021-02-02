Asus ROG and IKEA furniture collab goes live in China

Last year an announcement was made with regard to an unusual PC gaming partnership. Asus wrote to HEXUS to broadcast its intent to work closely with Skandi-furniture giant IKEA in creating a line of gaming furniture and accessories with a compelling mix of affordability, comfort, and ROG style. Now the first collaborative Asus ROG-IKEA pieces have become available and are listed on the IKEA website, for the China region, on the firm's Gaming Home pages.

Sitting at the top of the new range of products in terms of pricing, and perhaps desirability, is the new gaming desk. The Uppspel is a large motorised gaming desk selling for ¥3,999.00 – the equivalent of about GBP£450.

This desk features familiar looking adjustment and memory controls plus a red LED display. Users can adjust the height with the touch of a button, between 72 and 120cm. For convenience there are four height pre-sets, and one USB charging port is built into it too.

IKEA says the Uppspel gaming desk is durable and hard wearing, and its matt surface keeps light reflections to a minimum. A cable management tray at the rear helps keep your work/play space tidy.

It looks like Asus ROG and IKEA have worked upon non-motorised desks for gamers too, like the manually adjustable Utespare design (in black or white) which is just ¥599 (approx GBP£70).

Another bigger ticket Asus ROG and IKEA collaboration appears to be the Matchspel gaming chair. This adjustable chair with lumbar support has a high density foam cushion and airflow back and headrest. Structural materials include carbon steel frame and FSC-certified plywood seat supports. This chair costs ¥999 (approx GBP£115).

Other gaming furniture and accessories showcased on the Gaming Home microsite include; a drawer unit, wall mounting system for your gaming year, desktop PC stand with castors, a headset stand, mouse wire clip, mug stand, and a multi-function cushion/blanket with hand warming pockets. Many but not all products appear to have black or white options.

These products are listed in China now but will be coming to stores worldwide from October.