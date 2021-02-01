vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT logo shared by tech editor

by Mark Tyson on 1 February 2021, 10:11

If you hark back to AMD's keynote presentation at CES 2021, you might remember one of the last slides shown by Dr Lisa Su appeared to tease the Radeon RX 6700 (XT) and 6600 (XT) graphics cards. Coming at the end of the mobile-CPU-centric presentation, the minor slide detail hinted that these objects of desire arriving in H1 2021. This was also the timescale given for the new Ryzen 5000 powered laptops, and they have already arrived (depending on where you live) boasting Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 graphics options in many cases.

Yesterday, Hardware Luxx editor, Andreas Shilling, Tweeted an image showing off the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT logo that will be used in packaging, box art, etc. There is nothing surprising about the appearance of the logo, an artworker will have simply edited the numbers in an existing RX 6800 XT logo file perhaps. However, Schilling provided a couple of info nuggets alongside the reveal.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will be targeting 1440p gaming, wrote the tech editor, and it will come packing 12GB of GDDR6 graphics memory. This falls in line with previous leaks, spills, and expectations.

PC enthusiasts and gamers are currently very keen on securing next gen GPUs so many will have their eyes on the release date hoping something (supplies) will be different this time. Looking at the top slide with the 'H1' timescale shown to the right of Dr Lisa Su, we already have the laptops, so it wouldn't be surprising if the 6700 (XT) will come shortly, followed by its smaller brother(s) later in the year. It might be this or some other insider knowledge which leads Schilling to question "or is it Q1?" in his Tweet. Referring back to our previous leaks article, again, CowCotLand's insiders touted a launch date for the RX 6700 XT as being the end of March, which is the end of Q1 2021.

It will be interesting to see what AMD say about supplies of GPUs when it launches the RX 6700 XT and the smaller RDNA 2 graphics cards. In our interview with Dr Lisa Su in mid-January, the AMD CEO stated that "supply catch-up is very high up on the priority list," and that product supply tightness should ease in mid 2021. The volumes that could ship and be bought up if supply were not an issue is creating a massive opportunity for the first graphics card player that can fix its supply issues.

Posted by beebub - Mon 01 Feb 2021 10:19
If this came in at ~£399 I'd maybe buy it. But with things as they are, it'll likely be £600 kekeke
Posted by Richyhx1 - Mon 01 Feb 2021 11:05
beebub
If this came in at ~£399 I'd maybe buy it. But with things as they are, it'll likely be £600 kekeke
399 and similar to a 3070 would be about right for me, if its not as good as a 3070 though, given the extras you get with a rtx vs a rx, i think the 3070 will still be my first choice if i can get one at or at least near rrp
Posted by kalniel - Mon 01 Feb 2021 11:49
Richyhx1
399 and similar to a 3070 would be about right for me,

You're asking too much - if it was 3070 level they wouldn't undercut by 100 given demand for it.

This is more of a 3060 competitor I think.
Posted by Luke7 - Mon 01 Feb 2021 12:08
kalniel
Richyhx1
399 and similar to a 3070 would be about right for me,

You're asking too much - if it was 3070 level they wouldn't undercut by 100 given demand for it.

This is more of a 3060 competitor I think.

I mean the 5700XT was a competitor for the 2070… we all thoroughly expect the 6700XT to beat the 3060 in all but RT. Only time will tell, but I’d be surprised if the result wasn’t that.
Posted by QuorTek - Mon 01 Feb 2021 15:08
the 3090 has also exploded in price, the greed of Nvidia know no end… really hope Intel get in on it all as well for real so a tripod of competetion.

