HEXUS Week In Review: ROG Falchion and X570 PG Velocita

by Parm Mann on 29 January 2021, 16:01

Asus ROG Falchion

The Asus ROG Falchion has to be one of the more interesting mechanical gaming keyboards released in recent years. Adopting a 65 per cent form ...

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

AMD builds upon Ryzen momentum by imbuing the latest processors with Zen 3 technology. It's hard to argue against Ryzens for mainstream and power users ...

AOC Agon AG493UCX

Working from home? Found the time to get back into gaming? Generally just bored of recurring lockdowns? There are many reasons to consider upgrading your ...

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s AMD Gen 1

AMD's impressive Ryzen processors have successfully permeated every major avenue of the PC ecosystem. The turnaround in desktop market share has been dramatic, workstation-grade Epyc ...


