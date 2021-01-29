HEXUS Week In Review: ROG Falchion and X570 PG Velocita

Asus ROG Falchion
The Asus ROG Falchion has to be one of the more interesting mechanical gaming keyboards released in recent years. Adopting a 65 per cent form ...
ASRock X570 PG Velocita
AMD builds upon Ryzen momentum by imbuing the latest processors with Zen 3 technology. It's hard to argue against Ryzens for mainstream and power users ...
AOC Agon AG493UCX
Working from home? Found the time to get back into gaming? Generally just bored of recurring lockdowns? There are many reasons to consider upgrading your ...
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s AMD Gen 1
AMD's impressive Ryzen processors have successfully permeated every major avenue of the PC ecosystem. The turnaround in desktop market share has been dramatic, workstation-grade Epyc ...
Nvidia GeForce Experience 3.21 intros AI-powered WhisperMode
The mode applies to RTX 30 ...
Gigabyte launches triple 8-pin Aorus RTX 3090 Master 24G
Revision 2.0 of this triple fan ...
Fractal Design announces Nasdaq IPO plans
Sweden based premium PC parts maker ...
