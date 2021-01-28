MSI sourced slide outlines top tier Rocket Lake-S CPU specs

It appears that a slide, accredited to MSI, has leaked and it outlines the key specifications of Intel's 11th gen Core processors for desktop PCs. Intel officially launched its codename Rocket Lake-S (RKL-S, or just RKL) processors during CES 2021, but it didn't provide specific SKU specs - other than a smattering of details shared in a preview of the flagship Core i9-11900K.

The purported MSI slide has been acquired by VideoCardz and, as you can see, was constructed to compare the 10th and 11th gen top tier 'K' CPUs from the Core i5, i7 and i9 lines. The purpose of the slide isn't clear but it might be provided to MSI's tech marketing teams around the world, or have been part of an internal document discussing the latest 500-series motherboards. The non-Roman text is Japanese and says 'Series Roadmap'.

Starting from the top of the chart you can see that the Core i9-11900K is an 8C/16T part with base/boost of 3.5/5.3GHz (TVB) and can clock as high as 4.8GHz in all core turbo. It appears to have 16MB L3 cache, supports DDR4-3200 memory, and have a 125W TDP. As mentioned by the editor on launch day, "Rocket Lake-S actually goes backwards in terms of core count," but this is mainly due to the new Xe graphics taking up die space, and with an up to 19 per cent CPU IPC uplift it should still cement its place atop of the Intel consumer desktop pile.

Lower down the chart the Core i7 doesn't support TVB, and the Core i5 doesn't support Turbo Boost 3.0 - just like previous generation parts. It will be interesting to see these and the Core i9 pitted against their predecessors and rivals in gaming and productivity tasks.

The Rocket Lake-S processors are expected to become available from sometime in March, and a week or so ago we saw some Euro pricing rumours, which are worth a look.