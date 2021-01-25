Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 stabilises game on all platforms

On Friday CD Projekt Red released the first major patch for Cyberpunk 2077. Rather than introduce new features at this stage, Patch 1.1 was rightly created to address the numerous bugs in the game that remain, even though CDPR has applied multiple hotfix updates since release. Unfortunately, it has already been spotted that one of the bug fixes creates another – a save state killing bug.

CDPR's Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 is available for all platforms; PC, consoles, and Stadia. There is a long list of fixes across all platforms, as well as some platform specific ones. As per our headline, stability was a major focus of Patch 1.1. CDPR has implemented memory usage improvements over many aspects of the game – which helps game stability and performance. Another focus for bug zapping was in loading saves and game opening/closing.

A lot of the bugs fixed regard glitches in missions. Examples include bugs that meant Takemura wouldn't call in 'Down on the Street', Jackie could disappear in 'The Pickup', and opening the package wouldn't update 'Space Oddity' – and many more. PC gamer reports that the 'Down on the Street' fix has introduced another bug which could be worse. "Now Takemura can call the player and just... not speak. And that's it," notes the magazine. Attempting to load an older save won't fix this new problem however; CDPR already has a user workaround available if this bug gets you.

On the PC Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 weighs in at roughly 5.4GB on Steam, or 1.1GB on GOG. The larger patch for Steam is likely because some Steam-specific bugs have been fixed – Steam achievements working offline. The other noted PC fix is for game startup crashes on systems with Nvidia graphics cards.

After Patch 1.2 has continued the work we see here, CDPR plans to start the rollout of the first free DLCs, and then provide the free next gen console updates before 2021 is out.