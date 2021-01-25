vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Nvidia expected to release GeForce RTX 3060 at end of Feb

by Mark Tyson on 25 January 2021, 10:11

Tags: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaep34

Add to My Vault: x

Earlier this month HEXUS reported upon the official launch of the GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB GDDR6 at Nvidia's GeForce RTX: Game On event at CES 2021. Now a couple of sources have been tipped off about the reviews published / hardware release date, and they are saying it will be right at the end of February.

VideoCardz shared an interesting GeForce RTX 3060 embargo schedule which provides more info than a simple hardware release date. According to the info it has received the next step in the RTX 3060 launch process will be 'Sample Seeding' which is scheduled for Friday 19th Feb. On this date "AICs can seed samples to the press and influencers," notes the report.

The next event son the schedule share the same "End of February" calendar slot. At this time reviews will be published while retailers start taking orders for and selling the first salvo of GeForce RTX 3090 12GB graphics cards. Looking at the calendar, the actual last day of February is on Sunday, so I'd say the reviews/release date is probably going to be in the working week ahead of that – say Thursday 25th or Friday 26th Feb.

Remember that Nvidia guidance says that the MSRP of the GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB GDDR6 is US$329. I've seen some reports that retailers are already listing partner cards at nearer to US$400 – official RTX 3060 Ti territory – but I think it is too early to pay heed to these leaks, even if scalping/gouging and so on are somewhat inevitable.

It is likely we will see some leaked third party benchmarks in the last week ahead of availability. At CES Nvidia already provided a comparative performance chart which should give you a good idea of the capabilities of the upcoming GPU.

Click to zoom image

Sources: VideoCardz, WCCFTech

HEXUS Forums :: 20 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Mon 25 Jan 2021 10:21
Are they bringing these out because they are struggling to make the 3060Ti and are just releasing a card with the chips that arent hitting the specs for 3060Ti's?
Posted by neepheid - Mon 25 Jan 2021 10:23
More unobtainum, yay! :)
Posted by neepheid - Mon 25 Jan 2021 10:26
'[GSV
Trig;4281787']Are they bringing these out because they are struggling to make the 3060Ti and are just releasing a card with the chips that arent hitting the specs for 3060Ti's?

I think it's a different chip - according to Techpowerup GPU database the 3060 Ti uses GA104 (same chip as 3070 but cut back). 3060 uses GA106.
Posted by kalniel - Mon 25 Jan 2021 10:26
'[GSV
Trig;4281787']Are they bringing these out because they are struggling to make the 3060Ti and are just releasing a card with the chips that arent hitting the specs for 3060Ti's?

Should be a completely new chip underneath, GA106 which is far smaller than the GA104 in the 3060ti, therefore much cheaper to make.

Rumours are they still had to cut down the active cores in GA106 though, so looks like yields are not great even for a smaller chip.
Posted by ohmaheid - Mon 25 Jan 2021 10:32
Perhaps the tech press should start referring to these ‘releases’ as tech Demo's from now on.
Since, in reality they are all but unobtainable by the general public.
And stop quoting MRSP's a these are equally disingenuous.

SEE NEWER »