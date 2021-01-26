Gigabyte launches triple 8-pin Aorus RTX 3090 Master 24G

Gigabyte has decided to revise its Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Master 24G graphics card and has shared a product page for the new product. The Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Master 24G Rev. 2.0 relies on the same hulking triple fan quad-slot design as its predecessor but now features 3x 8-pin PCI power connectors and the recommended system PSU has been upped to 850W.

The Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Master 24G graphics card was already mighty powerful and the new card offers the same out of the box GPU OC and memory configuration/speeds. With an extra 8-pin power connector and uplifted PSU spec recommendations one must suppose that the Master Rev. 2.0 has better overclocking potential. Aorus

The Rev. 1.0 card was capable of drawing up to 375W from the system without exceeding PCI express power standards, but the new one easily removes this limit and users can implement OC settings that consume 400W or more.

Gigabyte's move might have been influenced by competition from other brands, as well as seeing the opportunity to bring triple 8-pin power configuration from its RTX 3090 Extreme 24G line to the slightly lower echelon Master series.

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Master 24G Rev. 2.0 key features

Nvidia Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors

2nd Generation RT Cores, 3rd Generation Tensor Cores

Core clocks: 1,785 MHz (Reference Card: 1,695 MHz)

Dual BIOS

Integrated with 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit memory interface with 936GB/s bandwidth

Max-Covered cooling with blade stack fans, wind claw design, vapour chamber and heat pipes

LCD Edge View for custom graphics, animations or system stats

RGB Fusion 2.0 across three zones plus the LCD display

6 video outputs

Protection metal back plate

4 years warranty (Online registration required)

For confirmation of the Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Master 24G Rev. 1 and 2 (and RTX 3090 Extreme) differences you can check over Gigabyte's handy comparison tool.