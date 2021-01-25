Asus ROG Strix PC case fans scheduled for April release

Asus signalled its intention to enter the PC case fans market last September during the Meta Buffs event. After years of developing fans for graphics cards, and (more recently) AiO coolers, it has decided to leverage its technologies in case fans. Now it is almost ready to release its first ROG Strix XF 120 case fans, and they are due in April.

The new ROG Strix XF 120 case fans are designed to be long lasting and whisper quiet. Of course, as standard fitting 120mm fans they can be used not just for encouraging airflow in your PC case but for various CPU coolers and AiO cooling radiators that accept 120mm fittings.

One of the key features of the ROG Strix XF 120 is its use of MagLev bearings. Due to this tech it offers multiple attractive qualities of "400,000-hour life span, quiet acoustic profile and high efficiency," according to Asus. Additionally, the aerodynamic fibre glass reinforced fan blades and rigid frame design helps achieve the minimal turbulence and wasted energy from this product's operation. Other key features are:

Optimized Acoustic Profile: Whisper-quiet, 22.5 dB(A) cooling performance and tuned to deliver a smooth and stable sound frequency

Extensive Operating Range: 250 – 1800 RPM range for more flexibility to create a quiet fan curve and fan spins down completely at 0% PWM utilization

Anti-Vibration Pads and Mounts: Reduces vibrations and prevents rattling

4-pin PWM power/control

The fans measure 120 x 120 x 25mm

At the time of writing we don't know about the precise release date, just 'April', and the pricing hasn't been specified either. It wouldn't be surprising to see Asus roll out the ROG Strix XF 120 in white, in due course, perhaps sell 140mm models, and add RGB lighting to the range.

The Meta Buffs presentation video highlights the ROG Strix XF 120 from 2mins 33sec onwards.