Asus ROG Strix PC case fans scheduled for April release

by Mark Tyson on 25 January 2021, 13:11

Asus signalled its intention to enter the PC case fans market last September during the Meta Buffs event. After years of developing fans for graphics cards, and (more recently) AiO coolers, it has decided to leverage its technologies in case fans. Now it is almost ready to release its first ROG Strix XF 120 case fans, and they are due in April.

The new ROG Strix XF 120 case fans are designed to be long lasting and whisper quiet. Of course, as standard fitting 120mm fans they can be used not just for encouraging airflow in your PC case but for various CPU coolers and AiO cooling radiators that accept 120mm fittings.

One of the key features of the ROG Strix XF 120 is its use of MagLev bearings. Due to this tech it offers multiple attractive qualities of "400,000-hour life span, quiet acoustic profile and high efficiency," according to Asus. Additionally, the aerodynamic fibre glass reinforced fan blades and rigid frame design helps achieve the minimal turbulence and wasted energy from this product's operation. Other key features are:

  • Optimized Acoustic Profile: Whisper-quiet, 22.5 dB(A) cooling performance and tuned to deliver a smooth and stable sound frequency
  • Extensive Operating Range: 250 – 1800 RPM range for more flexibility to create a quiet fan curve and fan spins down completely at 0% PWM utilization
  • Anti-Vibration Pads and Mounts: Reduces vibrations and prevents rattling
  • 4-pin PWM power/control
  • The fans measure 120 x 120 x 25mm

At the time of writing we don't know about the precise release date, just 'April', and the pricing hasn't been specified either. It wouldn't be surprising to see Asus roll out the ROG Strix XF 120 in white, in due course, perhaps sell 140mm models, and add RGB lighting to the range.

The Meta Buffs presentation video highlights the ROG Strix XF 120 from 2mins 33sec onwards.

HEXUS Forums :: 11 Comments

Posted by Gentle Viking - Mon 25 Jan 2021 15:04
Dont look impressive, but if +3 mm pressure @ 22db then thats not bad
Posted by PlusNomad - Mon 25 Jan 2021 15:09
ROG Strix without RGB doesn't sit right with me. I'm going to assume they're going to be like the samsung SSDs of fans. Expensive for what they are but, guaranteed to perform well.
Posted by LSG501 - Mon 25 Jan 2021 15:27
Honestly looking at that it just sounds like a rebranded corsair ML series with a slightly lower max rpm and a different outer frame…
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Mon 25 Jan 2021 16:06
LSG501
Honestly looking at that it just sounds like a rebranded corsair ML series with a slightly lower max rpm and a different outer frame…

My thoughts exactly, as I have the non-Pro ML120s.
I reckon they'll be dead on par, rpm for rpm, and probably even made in the same factory.

These will have a ROG tax, though.
Posted by Michael H - Mon 25 Jan 2021 16:55
LSG501
Honestly looking at that it just sounds like a rebranded corsair ML series with a slightly lower max rpm and a different outer frame…

Suspect Corsair's exclusivity period with Sunon has expired.

