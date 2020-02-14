vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Elgato HD60 S+ and ThinkBook 13s

by Parm Mann on 14 February 2020, 16:01

Elgato HD60 S+

Elgato, a division of Corsair, has a long history in producing video capture cards. The growth in this segment has exploded thanks to numerous live-streaming ...

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s

When picking a workplace laptop it is easy to come to the conclusion that you can't go wrong with a ThinkPad. Lenovo's business-orientated brand is ...

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

AMD came roaring back into the high-end desktop (HEDT) space with the release of Ryzen Threadripper chips in August 2017, followed a year later by ...

Vertagear PL4500 RGB Gaming Chair

The gamification of all manner of consumer product knows no bounds. When the time comes to replace my toothbrush, I almost expect an enthusiast option ...


