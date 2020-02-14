HEXUS Week In Review: Elgato HD60 S+ and ThinkBook 13s

Elgato HD60 S+
Elgato, a division of Corsair, has a long history in producing video capture cards. The growth in this segment has exploded thanks to numerous live-streaming ...
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s
When picking a workplace laptop it is easy to come to the conclusion that you can't go wrong with a ThinkPad. Lenovo's business-orientated brand is ...
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
AMD came roaring back into the high-end desktop (HEDT) space with the release of Ryzen Threadripper chips in August 2017, followed a year later by ...
Vertagear PL4500 RGB Gaming Chair
The gamification of all manner of consumer product knows no bounds. When the time comes to replace my toothbrush, I almost expect an enthusiast option ...
-
Activision Blizzard removes its games from Nvidia GeForce Now
It joins Konami, Remedy, Rockstar, Capcom, ...
-
Next-gen HAMR platters target 80TB 3.5-inch HDDs
Showa Denko (SDK) has finalised its ...
-
Nvidia pulls out of MWC due to coronavirus concerns
Joins LG, Ericsson, and ZTE in ...
- Nvidia GeForce MX330 and MX350 laptop GPUs go official
- Intel Xe graphics cards will be chiplet based says leaked slide
- Samsung The Wall microLED display extends up to 583-inches
- Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power announced for spring
- AMD Radeon Pro W5500 workstation graphics launched
- G.Skill has a 256GB memory kit for Threadripper 3990X users
- Samsung launches the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra