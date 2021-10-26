AMD lines up Accelerated Data Centre Premiere for 8th Nov

AMD has emailed HEXUS to announce that it has lined up a new virtual event. This time, AMD's news event is all about data centre solutions, and is thus dubbed the Accelerated Data Centre Premiere. Due to the ongoing pandemic, AMD has decided to keep this as a virtual event, and in the interest of spreading its news as far and wide as possible anyone can watch live via AMD.com, and the event will be recorded and uploaded to AMD's YouTube channel.

A press release clearly states what to expect at the show on 8th November, at 11am EST (3pm in the UK, GMT). "Hear all about our latest innovations for the data centre," we are told, and in practical AMD hardware terms that means we will get to see a showcase of the company's "upcoming innovations with AMD Epyc processors and AMD Instinct accelerators". Even though this is spelled out, AMD's Director of Gaming Marketing, Sasa Marinokovic's tweet saying "My Instinct tells me this is going to be Epyc," was appreciated.

Speaking at the event will be AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Centre and Embedded Solutions Business Group Forrest Norrod, and Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business Unit Dan McNamara.

For some further hints about what to expect, Twitter-based AMD 'insider' ExecutableFix has chipped in, and they reckon the event will be AMD's platform to launch both the Epyc Milan-X processors, and Instinct MI250 accelerators.

Pre-reveal leaks of things to come?