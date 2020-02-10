vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power announced for spring

by Mark Tyson on 10 February 2020, 12:51

Tags: Motorola (NYSE:MSI)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeils

Add to My Vault: x

Motorola has announced that it is celebrating 100 million Moto G smartphones sold worldwide by releasing another pair of mid-range champs tailored to specific user needs. The new Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power major in specific features made obvious by their names, and still pack in appealing common features like "cameras built to wow, tools to help feed your imagination, and immersive displays".

Moto G Stylus

I have long been a fan of the Samsung Galaxy Note series but went off them in recent years as launch prices rose to reach sums in the region of £1000. Rival brands have sometimes half heartedly launched a stylus wielding smartphone, but hopefully Motorola's new effort will be the start of a longer-lasting dynasty…

Motorola delivers pinpoint capacitive stylus input to its range of affordable 'G' smartphones. It claims that the "stylus is seamlessly integrated into the phone’s design and software". The stylus lives in the bottom right corner of the device, when not in use to the right of the bottom speaker, USB C port and headphone jack.

In terms of functionality the stylus can be used to "edit photos, jot down notes, sketch artwork, copy and paste text and even mark up screenshots," says Motorola. For convenience you can pop out the stylus, even if the phone is locked, and it will auto-open the Moto Note app to let you take notes.

A lot of the features of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are the same (as tabulated below) however the Moto G Stylus has a lower capacity battery of 4,000mAh which is still good for "up to two days on a single charge," according to in-house tests. In other metrics it can "stream music for 143 hours, or shows and movies for 19 hours".

In the US, the Moto G Stylus will be available at bricks and mortar stores like Best Buy and Walmart, as well as online and via network operators. Its MSRP is US$299 and it will be available from spring. Canada residents will be able to snag this handset in spring too. I asked Motorola about the UK / Europe and was told to await an announcement around MWC time.

Moto G Power

The Moto G Power comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery for those who particularly appreciate independence from wall charging and power bank charging units. Motorola reckons this device will typically last three days on a single charge. In other metrics you could "stream music for 150 hours or watch your favourite shows for 27 hours," on a single charge.

This high capacity battery smartphone will be available at the same time/places as the G Sylus. It costs a little less with an MSRP at US$249. In the UK the Moto G8 Power has been announced costing £219 from outlets like Amazon, CPW and Argos. The Moto G8 Power will become available in the UK from 20th Feb.

Common features

  • 6.4 inch FHD+ display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB storage + microSD card reader (add up to 512GB)
  • Triple AI rear camera systems with regular, ultra-wide, and macro cameras
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint reader
  • 4G LTE Cat 13
  • 802.11ac W-iFi
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Stereo speakers
  • Dual microphones
  • USB-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Big batteries with 10W fast charging
  • Android 10

Moto Razr durability update

In my story about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip special editions on Friday I mentioned the CNet durability tests of the Motorola Razr. Since that news started to propagate Motorola has quickly responded with its own test video, with a statement asserting that the hinge of these phones will "withstand everyday use and last for years."



HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Gentle Viking - Mon 10 Feb 2020 12:57
“withstand everyday use and last for years”

Yes but that Motorola call every day use,,,, that's <70% of what people will do to their flip phone, and those remaining 30% is what will kill it off.

Also i do hope Motorola mean denim / trouser pocket, cuz that's a whole other environment than a jacket or shirt pocket.
Posted by 3dcandy - Mon 10 Feb 2020 13:40
Why is the higher power version cheaper? Or am I reading that wrong….
Posted by PC-LAD - Mon 10 Feb 2020 13:45
3dcandy
Why is the higher power version cheaper? Or am I reading that wrong….

No doubt R and D for the stylus. Rerouting traces in the same sized frame etc.
Posted by mtyson - Mon 10 Feb 2020 13:50
3dcandy
Why is the higher power version cheaper? Or am I reading that wrong….

Moto G Stylus version seems to be sold at a premium due to its ‘Note’ functionality. Moto is simply pricing at what it thinks the market will pay?
UK/Euro pricing and availability might differ.

An anomaly I might not have made clear is that the UK's Moto G8 Power has a quad-lens rear camera (added telephoto camera) while the US version, called the ‘new Moto G Power’, has a triple rear camera array.
Posted by edmundhonda - Mon 10 Feb 2020 18:45
The Stylus supports ac wifi and has 128gb of storage, the G8 Power doesn't and has 64gb; the Power charges at up to 15w instead of 10. Neither supports NFC, which seems notable to me.

https://www.motorola.com/us/products/moto-g-stylus#specs

https://www.motorola.co.uk/smartphones-moto-g-power-gen-8/p